DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual core inflation eased to 38.6% in April from 39.5% in March, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Month on month, it dropped to 1.7% in April from 2.5% in March, the data showed.

Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Nadine Awadallah, Alaa Swilam; Writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly











