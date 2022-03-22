Egypt's central bank cancels scheduled meeting after rate hike

Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in downtown Cairo, Egypt February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has cancelled its monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, it said, following an exceptional meeting where key rates were raised by 100 basis points on Monday.

The country's currency depreciated by about 14% after the unscheduled rate decision. read more

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

