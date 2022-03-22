1 minute read
Egypt's central bank cancels scheduled meeting after rate hike
CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has cancelled its monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, it said, following an exceptional meeting where key rates were raised by 100 basis points on Monday.
The country's currency depreciated by about 14% after the unscheduled rate decision. read more
