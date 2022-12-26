Egypt's central bank taking action to regulate forex market















CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it is taking all necessary actions to regulate the foreign exchange market and achieve monetary stability in the near future.

The bank had observed "illegal practices related to the foreign exchange market" and illegal attempts to make quick profits, its statement said.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











