Skip to main content

Africa

Egypt's former military ruler Tantawi dies aged 85

1 minute read

CAIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, former head of the military council that ruled Egypt temporarily after the 2011 uprising, died at the age of 85, Egypt's presidency said on Tuesday.

Tantawi, a decorated veteran of wars against Israel in 1956, 1967 and 1973, was a defence minister for nearly 21 years old.

He led the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) that ruled Egypt for a year and half after the removal of the long term President Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.

Tantawi was sacked as a defence minister in August 2012, a few weeks after the late Islamist President Mohamed Mursi took power in what was described as the first free and fair elections in Egypt's modern history.

Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 6:46 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

Netflix Inc on Monday began offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, a strategy aimed at sparking growth in a key African market, the company told Reuters.

Africa
Tunisian president declares transitional rules, new electoral law
Africa
France to host international conference on Libya on Nov. 12 - minister
Africa
South African rand firms in uncertain trade
Africa
Failed Sudan coup attempt contained, situation under control - officials

Sudanese authorities have contained a failed coup attempt and the situation has been brought under control, a member of the country's ruling council told Reuters on Tuesday.