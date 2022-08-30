Egypt's jasmine farmers struggle through economic headwinds

An Egyptian worker weights harvested jasmine flowers to be used at preparation factories of jasmine paste and oils for export outside country, at Shubra Beloula village, in Egypt's northern Nile delta province of Gharbia, August 14, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

SHUBRA BELOULA, Egypt, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The village of Shubra Beloula on the Nile Delta is at the heart of the jasmine industry in Egypt, which along with India is one of the world's top two producers.

The fragrant flower is the village's main economic activity and source of income, employing most of the population of about 15,000 during the harvesting season between June and September.

In fields outside the village, workers walk along rows of bushes in the relative cool of the night and early morning, using headtorches to pick flowers by hand into baskets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The flowers are processed nearby to extract a concentrate known as absolute, which is exported to Europe and elsewhere for use in perfumes.

But the trade has been hit by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, dampening demand and straining supply chains.

High temperatures this summer have also highlighted a potential risk from climate change on the fragile jasmine flower, said Abdo Badr, a middleman between farmers and factories. The flowers need to be harvested before the sun comes up and the jasmine dries out in the heat.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amr Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.