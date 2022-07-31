1 minute read
Egypt's M2 money supply up 23.4% in June
CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 23.4% year-on-year in June, data from the central bank showed on Sunday.
Money supply stood at 6.61 trillion Egyptian pounds ($349 billion), up from 5.35 trillion pounds in the same month last year.
($1 = 18.9300 Egyptian pounds)
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein
