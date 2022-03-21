Egypt's prime minister sets price of unsubsidized bread

Egyptian traditional loaves of bread are seen on shelves from the oven at a bakery in Cairo's southeastern Mokattam district, as the prices of basic goods in Egypt have risen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Egypt, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly set on Monday the price of unsubsidized bread at 11.5 Egyptian pounds ($0.66) per kilogram, according to a statement from his office.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last week asked the government to set a price for unsubsidized bread following recent bread price increases.

($1 = 17.4200 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Momen Atallah, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

