Egypt's prime minister sets price of unsubsidized bread
CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly set on Monday the price of unsubsidized bread at 11.5 Egyptian pounds ($0.66) per kilogram, according to a statement from his office.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last week asked the government to set a price for unsubsidized bread following recent bread price increases.
($1 = 17.4200 Egyptian pounds)
