Egypt's Sisi approves law to increase state budget by 6 billion Egyptian pounds
CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed a law to increase the state budget in the 2021-2022 fiscal year that ends in June by six billion EGP ($329 million), state news agency (MENA) reported on Sunday.
($1 = 18.2100 Egyptian pounds)
