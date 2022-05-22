Egypt's Sisi approves law to increase state budget by 6 billion Egyptian pounds

1 minute read

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed a law to increase the state budget in the 2021-2022 fiscal year that ends in June by six billion EGP ($329 million), state news agency (MENA) reported on Sunday.

($1 = 18.2100 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

