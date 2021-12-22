Egypt's Sisi says new subsidy cards will cover no more than two individuals per card

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. Julien de Rosa/ Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that newly issued subsidy cards will cover no more than two individuals per card.

"Will not put a ration card for more than two individuals again... the new ones, no," he said in televised remarks.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Yasmin Hussien; Editing by Toby Chopra

