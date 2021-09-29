Skip to main content

Africa

Egypt's Sisi and U.S. security adviser agree to step up work on Libya- statement

1 minute read

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's president and visiting U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan agreed to intensify international efforts over upcoming elections in Libya at talks in Cairo on Wednesday, an Egyptian presidency statement said.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), bilateral relations and the situations in Tunisia, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, the statement said.

It made no mention of human rights, which the White House said on Tuesday would also be on the agenda during Sullivan's visit. read more

Sullivan arrived in Cairo after trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and was accompanied by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa. read more

On Libya, the two sides agreed to reinforce coordination on the withdrawal of foreign forces and the unification of Libyan military institutions, the statement said. Sisi stressed the importance of sticking to a plan to hold elections in December, it added.

The planned poll is part of a United Nations-led effort to reunify Libya after years of conflict and division, but faces deep challenges. read more

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; editing by Alison Williams and Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 7:17 AM UTC

U.N. aid chief to Ethiopia on famine in Tigray: 'Get those trucks moving'

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday he assumes famine has taken hold in Ethiopia's Tigray where a nearly three-month long "de-facto blockade" has restricted aid deliveries to 10% of what is needed in the war-torn region.

Africa
WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse during Ebola crisis, report says
Africa
Egypt forges new plan to restore Cairo's historic heart
Africa
Mali junta wiping its feet on blood of French soldiers, says angry France
Africa
Kenya cancels power purchase negotiations, replaces energy minister