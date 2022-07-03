Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months, minister says

July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in an event in Cairo, local TV channel CBC showed him on Sunday.

The country's strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for 7.7 months, while those of vegetable oils are enough for 6.1 months, Moselhy added.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra

