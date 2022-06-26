Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months, minister says

Egypt’s Supply Minister Ali Moselhy looks on during a news conferenc about the launch of the Government’s local wheat harvest in Beni Suef, south of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday, adding that the country has procured 3.9 million tonnes of wheat in the local harvest so far.

Egypt is often the world's biggest wheat importer.

He added that the strategic reserves for sugar were sufficient for more than six months and those for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient for rice for 3.3 months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah El Safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.