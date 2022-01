A Maersk Line container vessel moves through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) plans to offer financial incentives for ships that follow environmentally friendly standards, Egyptian daily paper El Watan reported on Monday, citing a TV interview with SCA Chairman Osama Rabieh.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.