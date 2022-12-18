EIB bank lends Tunisia 150 million euros in emergency support for food security

Flags are seen behind the logo of the European Investment Bank pictured in the city of Luxembourg, Luxembourg, March 25, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal

TUNIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, has approved a 220 million euro loan ($233 mln) for Tunisia, including 150 million euros in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday.

Tunisia is in a deep financial crisis which has resulted in a shortage of many food commodities in recents weeks.

Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Elyess Hamza said the loan will help Tunisia to regularly supply soft wheat.

($1 = 0.9450 euros)

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

