Eighteen Sudanese killed in ambush by armed Chadian group - SUNA

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Eighteen Sudanese were killed on Thursday evening in an ambush by an armed Chadian group, Sudan's state news agency (SUNA) reported on Friday.

The deputy head of Sudan's sovereign council asked citizens to excercise self-restraint and confirmed that the authorities will take all necessary measures, SUNA added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

