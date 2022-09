OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Eleven soldiers were found dead and about 50 civilians are missing after an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a supply convoy in Burkina Faso's north on Monday, the government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese











