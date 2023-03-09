Eleven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso's effort to regain territory















OUAGADOUGOU, March 9 (Reuters) - Unidentified militants in Burkina Faso killed 11 soldiers and wounded four others during an operation to retake territory in the east and north on Thursday, the military said.

Since 2018 Burkina Faso has been overrun by insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have seized control over large areas of the West African country.

Attacks by these groups, also widely active in neighbouring Niger and Mali, have killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions, despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeepers.

Military operations to counter them are ongoing in the eastern provinces of Tapoa, Boulgou and Koulpelogo and in several areas in the north, the army said in a statement.

"These actions have already resulted in heavy casualties among the enemy and the regaining of control of some areas," the armed forces said.

It said it had killed over 112 insurgents.

