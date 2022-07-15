End of Libyan oil blockade to be announced shortly, two tribal figures say

General view of the Libyan state National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, Libya July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

BENGHAZI, Libya, July 15 (Reuters) - Two Libyan tribal figures involved in a blockade of oil exports that has reduced output by 850,000 barrels per day said they expect the government-installed National Oil Corporation chief to announce the blockade's end imminently.

Farhat Bendgdara, who was appointed by the Tripoli government this week, is giving a news conference in Benghazi on Friday.

