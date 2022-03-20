Eni lifts force majeure on Nigeria Brass oil exports

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said it had lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil after it finished repairing a pipeline that had been damaged by a blast.

The pipeline located in Nigeria's Bayelsa state had been hit by the blast on March 5, prompting Eni to halt oil and gas flows from the Brass terminal.

"Following the restoration of the Ogoda/Brass 24 oil pipeline at Okparatubo ... force majeure has been lifted at Brass terminal, Bonny NLNG and Okpai Power Plant," an Eni spokesperson said in an emailed message.

Disruptions to oil production are common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where pipelines are often vandalised and crude stolen for illegal refining.

