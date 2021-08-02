Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

Erdogan tells Tunisia's Saied that Tunisian Parliament's work 'vital' -Turkish presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an action plan meeting to prevent violence against women, in Ankara, Turkey July 1, 2021. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied in a phone call on Monday that the continuation of the Tunisian Parliament's work was important for the region, his office said, after Saied froze Parliament and dismissed his premier.

In a statement, Turkey's presidency said Erdogan "emphasised that the Parliament of Tunisia ... maintaining operations despite all difficulties was important for the democracy of Tunisia and the region," adding that the work of the Parliament was "vital."

"Erdogan stated that it was very valuable for the democracy of Tunisia to be protected, for its freedoms to be guaranteed, and that the rule of is upheld," it said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Leslie Adler

