Ethiopia annual inflation slows slightly to 33.5% in July
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation slowed slightly to 33.5% year on year in July from 34.0% in June, helped by a drop in food inflation, data from the country's statistics office showed on Friday.
July food inflation fell to 35.5% in annual terms from 38.1% in June, whereas non-food inflation picked up to 30.4% from 28.4%.
Overall month-on-month inflation slowed, to 3.1% in July from 4.5% in June.
Reporting by Alexander Winning and Hereward Holland
