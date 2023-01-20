Ethiopia appoints Mamo Mihretu new central bank governor















ADDIS ABABA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed Mamo Mihretu as the country's new central bank governor, Abiy's office said in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

The statement did not give any more details.

Mamo has worked as chief executive officer of state-run Ethiopia Investment Holdings and a senior policy advisor to Abiy. He is replacing Yinager Dessie, who served as central bank governor since 2018.

Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alexander Winning











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.