Ethiopia conflict marked by violations on all sides, mass arrests - U.N.

A boy sits on the barrel of a military tank destroyed recently during fighting between the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Damot Kebele of Amhara region, Ethiopia December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kumera Gemechu/File Photo

GENEVA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - All sides in the deepening conflict in Ethiopia's northern region are committing "severe human rights violations", the United Nations said on Friday, calling for them to pull back from war.

An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including 9 UN staff, under the state of emergency and its "excessively broad provision", declared by the government last month, said Nada al-Nashif, U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"I also deplore increasing hate speech and incitement to violence by federal and regional authorities, as well as other public figures, particularly targeted against Tigrayans and members of the Oromo community," she told a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Emma Farge

