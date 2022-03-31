1 minute read
Ethiopia fails at U.N. to block funding for independent abuse inquiry
UNITED NATIONS, March 31 (Reuters) - Ethiopia failed at the United Nations on Thursday in a bid to block funding for an independent investigation into abuses in the country's conflict, garnering just 27 yes votes, while 66 countries opposed the move and 39 countries abstained.
The vote was in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly's budget committee.
