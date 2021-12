ADDIS ABABA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ethiopian government forces and their regional allies have recaptured the town of Lalibela, a town in the Amhara region and a United Nations World Heritage site, state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

