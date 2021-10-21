Ethiopia hits Tigrayan forces in third day of air strikes - government

Smoke billows from the scene of an air strike, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ethiopia carried out an air strike on the city of Mekelle for the third day this week, a government spokesperson said, in a campaign to weaken rebellious Tigrayan forces they have been fighting for nearly a year.

Spokesperson Legesse Tulu told Reuters the strike succeeded in hitting a military training centre being used by the Tigrayan forces. He said the centre was a former base, known as the Northern Command, for the Ethiopian military in the area.

War broke out in November 2020 between federal troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which ruled Ethiopia for three decades but now controls just the northern region. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million people have been forced to flee.

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda told Reuters that a fighter jet had been hovering over the city of Mekelle on Thursday afternoon and had made several sorties, but to his knowledge the plane had not managed to hit any targets.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm either the government statement or that from the TPLF.

Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Additional reporting and writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.