Ethiopia inflation rises further in May - stats office

A shop owner poses for a photograph at the Mercato market in Addis Ababa, File. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ADDIS ABABA, June 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation (ETCPIY=ECI) accelerated further in May, spurred by a pickup in food inflation, the statistics office said on Friday.

Inflation rose to 37.2% year-on-year from 36.6% in April, the Central Statistics Agency said in a statement.

Month-on-month inflation was 2.6% in May, also higher than April's 2.2% month-on-month inflation reading. read more

