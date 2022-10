NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - African Union-led peace talks aimed at ending a two-year conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, proposed for this weekend, have been delayed for logistical reasons, two diplomatic sources said on Friday.

