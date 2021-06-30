Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ethiopia says army left Mekelle to deal with other threats

A plane flies next to Tigray Martyrs' monument during the funeral ceremony of Ethiopia's Army Chief of Staff Seare Mekonnen in Mekele, Tigray Region, Ethiopia June 26, 2019. Picture taken June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ADDIS ABABA, June 30 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian army left the Tigray regional capital Mekelle because it needs to prepare for other threats than the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), an army officer said on Wednesday, two days after TPLF troops entered the city.

“The TPLF is no more a threat, but we've got (a) more national threat that we need to shift our attention to,” Lieutenant General Bacha Debele told reporters.

Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by Nick Macfie Editing by Peter Graff

