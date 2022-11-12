Ethiopia truce implementation to start "immediately", mediator says

[1/4] Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray authorities talks to other officials at the meeting on the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement between the government of Ethiopia and the forces from Tigray, in Nairobi, Kenya November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya















NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month.

The implementation would start immediately and would be "in terms of unhindered humanitarian access in terms of protection of civilians in terms of disarmament," mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference in the Kenyan capital.

Both parties signed the agreement after week long talks.

