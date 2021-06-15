Ethiopia U.N. envoy says Eritrea troops to leave Tigray 'soon'

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government expects Eritrean troops in its Tigray region to "definitely leave soon," Ethiopia's U.N. Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie Amde said on Tuesday after the U.N. Security Council privately discussed the conflict.

"There is a commitment from my government - and the Eritreans have made it clear as well - that it is a matter of sorting out some technical and procedural issues. Our expectation is that they will definitely leave soon," he told reporters.

