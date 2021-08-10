Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ethiopia urges citizens to join fight against Tigrayan forces

A burned tank stands near the town of Adwa, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged "all capable Ethiopians" to join the army, special forces and militias to support the fight against Tigrayan forces.

The statement came roughly six weeks after the government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the northern region of Tigray.

It was not immediately possible to contact the spokesperson for Tigrayan forces, or Abiy's representative, for comment.

War broke out in November between federal troops and forces from the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which controls Tigray.

In recent weeks, fighting has spread to the adjoining Amhara and Afar regions, displacing around 170,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Kevin Liffey

