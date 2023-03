ADDIS ABABA, March 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had agreed during a meeting in the Ethiopian capital to strengthen bilateral relations with a commitment to partnership.

