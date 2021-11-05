Ethiopian anti-government alliance says plans to dismantle government by force or negotiations

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed address the media after inspecting ongoing developments at the new 32-berth Lamu Port in Lamu County, Kenya December 9, 2020. Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A new alliance of nine anti-Ethiopian government factions said on Friday it plans to dismantle the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed by force or by negotiations, and then form a transitional government.

They made the announcement at a press conference in Washington.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.