Ethiopian government says it will begin dialogue with political opposition

1 minute read

Ethiopian students confront federal riot police outside Tegbareed Industrial Technology College near Addis Ababa's Mexico Square June 7, 2005. REUTERS/Andrew Heavens/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ethiopian government said on Friday that it will begin dialogue with political opposition figures after announcing a list of prominent opposition leaders to be released from prison.

"The key to lasting peace is dialogue," said the statement issued by the government communications office. "One of the moral obligations of a victor is mercy."

Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul

