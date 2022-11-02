Ethiopia's Abiy says committed to the implementation of agreement















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday expressed gratitude on the conclusion of peace talks in South Africa, saying the government's commitment to peace was steadfast and that its commitment to the implementation of the agreement was strong.

