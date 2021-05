A customer holds a 3G prepaid sim card after buying the service from an Ethio-Telecom shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Ethiopia's state-run telecommunications agency Ethio Telecom will launch a mobile money service next week, the company said in a statement released late on Thursday.

With Ethiopia in the midst of liberalising its telecoms sector, Ethio's telebirr will provide services such as cash transfers and payments through customers' mobile phones.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.