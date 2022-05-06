Ethiopia's inflation rate jumps in April

Legese Yadasa, 48, and his wife Damitu Ebisa, 42, sample Teff for food in a grain market at the Merkato neighbourhood of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

NAIROBI, May 6 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation <> accelerated to 36.6% year-on-year in April from 34.7% a month earlier due to food and non-food price rises, the statistics office said.

Month-on-month, inflation was 2.2%, the Central Statistics Agency said in a statement late on Thursday.

"In the month of April 2022 high rates of trading was observed between consumers and retailers due to the celebration of two big religious events which slightly increased the prices of food and non-food items," it said.

Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

