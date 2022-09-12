Ethiopia's inflation slows in August as food prices ease

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A cabbage vendor waits for customers at the Lafto fruits and vegetables market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

NAIROBI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation (ETCPIY=ECI) decreased in August compared with a month earlier, helped by a slower rise in food prices, data from the country's statistics office showed on Monday.

Consumer inflation fell to 32.5% year-on-year in August from 33.5% a month earlier, the Ethiopian Statistics Service said in a statement.

Overall month-on-month inflation fell to 2.9% from 3.1% in July.

The statistics office said food inflation dropped to 33.2% year-on-year from 35.5% in July, while non-food inflation rose to 31.5% from 30.4%.

Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege

