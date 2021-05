A woman receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The European Union will invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

The move is meant to make Africa more independent on vaccine production.

