Ex-Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in New York on debt scandal charges

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - A former Mozambique finance minister pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. criminal charges over his alleged involvement in a fraud involving $2 billion in loans to three state-owned companies.

Manuel Chang entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn.

Chang had been extradited on Wednesday from South Africa, where he was arrested in December 2018 on U.S. charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.