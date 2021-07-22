Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EXCLUSIVE South Africa's Transnet hit by cyber attack- sources

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - South African state-owned logistics firm Transnet was hit by a suspected cyber attack, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday, impacting some operations at its largest port in Durban.

"We were told it's a cyber attack," said a source at the Durban port, which is one of the busiest ports in Africa.

"The terminals can’t work, we can’t load or unload anything. This is going to impact the business badly."

Transnet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely

