EXCLUSIVE U.S. halts aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States has halted most U.S. aid to Burkina Faso after determining that the January ouster of President Roch Kabore constituted a military coup, triggering aid restrictions under U.S. law, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The State Department made the determination in line with a U.S. law under which U.S. foreign aid - except funds to promote democracy - must be stopped to a country whose elected head of government is deposed by military coup or in a coup in which the military plays a decisive role.
