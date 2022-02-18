EXCLUSIVE U.S. halts aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore speaks during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. Julien de Rosa/ Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States has halted most U.S. aid to Burkina Faso after determining that the January ouster of President Roch Kabore constituted a military coup, triggering aid restrictions under U.S. law, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The State Department made the determination in line with a U.S. law under which U.S. foreign aid - except funds to promote democracy - must be stopped to a country whose elected head of government is deposed by military coup or in a coup in which the military plays a decisive role.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn. and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Editing by Michelle Nichols and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.