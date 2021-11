Explosion rocks Somalia capital Mogadishu - Reuters witness

MOGADISHU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A huge explosion rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu early on Thursday, triggering a plume of smoke which rose from the blast site amid gunfire, according to a Reuters witness.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

