Explosions heard near site of Somali presidential vote

MOGADISHU, May 15 (Reuters) - Explosions sounding like mortar shells were heard on Sunday in the area of Mogadishu airport where parliamentarians were meeting to elect a new president, residents said.

"I counted three big sounds of mortar shells landing in the direction of the airport. We are shocked to hear those sounds of mortars at a time (when) Mogadishu is under a complete curfew. Who is firing them?" said Mogadishu resident Halima Ibrahim.

A Reuters reporter in the city also heard blasts.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne Editing by Gareth Jones

