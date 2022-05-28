Exports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil to rise in July- programme

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Exports of Nigerian Forcados crude were due to rise in July while volumes from the Bonga stream will fall slightly, preliminary export programmes seen by traders showed.

Forcados will load 263,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, up from 245,000 bpd in June, while Bonga will load 123,000 bpd in July, down from 127,000 bpd the previous month.

Reporting by Noah Browning, Editing by Louise Heavens

