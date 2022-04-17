Exports suspended from Libya's Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port

April 17 (Reuters) - Exports from Libya's Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.

A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ayman al-Werfalli, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.