ExxonMobil secures exploration rights in Egypt's outer Nile Delta















CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has assigned ExxonMobil oil and gas exploration rights to two offshore blocks in the outer Nile Delta, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

The company's Egyptian subsidiary will operate both blocks and hold 100% interest, with exploration activities expected to start this year.

The awards for the blocks, which cover 11,000 square kilometres, are still subject to further government approvals.

Reporting by Sarah El Safty; editing by Jason Neely











