Famine in parts of Somalia 'at the door', says UN humanitarian chief

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Internally displaced children pose for a photo next to a donkey-cart outside their makeshift shelters at the Kaxareey camp for the internally displaced people in Dollow, Gedo region of Somalia May 24, 2022. Picture taken May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo

NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Famine will occur in parts of Somalia between October and December, the United Nations warned on Monday, as a drought worsens and global food prices hover near record highs.

"Famine is at the door," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said at a news conference in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

The U.N. humanitarian chief explained he had concrete indications that famine would occur by autumn in parts of south central Somalia.

The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years, and experts say the region is on track for a fifth consecutive failed rainy season.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulia Paravicini, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.