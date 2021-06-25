Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers, some German, wounded in northern Mali attack

1 minute read

A German soldier from the UN contingent MINUSMA in Gao, Mali, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

BAMAKO, June 25 (Reuters) - Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers, including several from Germany, were wounded in northern Mali on Friday in an attack on their camp involving a vehicle-borne explosive, the U.N. mission in Mali and the German military said.

The attack targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in northern Gao region, where Islamist insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are active.

The wounded were being evacuated, the U.N. mission said in a post on Twitter without giving further details.

Several German soldiers were among the wounded, a spokesman for the German military said.

The U.N. mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has deployed over 13,000 soldiers to contain violence by armed groups in the north and centre of the West African nation.

It has recorded about 230 fatalities since 2013, making it the deadliest of the U.N.’s more than one dozen peacekeeping missions.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 11:13 AM UTCChild soldiers carried out Burkina Faso massacre, says government

A massacre in northeast Burkina Faso in which more than 130 people were killed this month was carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14, the government said.

AfricaUganda team coach arriving in Tokyo had Delta coronavirus variant
AfricaEthiopian military says only combatants hit in Tigray air strike
AfricaFifteen U.N. peacekeepers, some German, wounded in northern Mali attack
AfricaTanzania cbank says it is working on president's cryptocurrency push